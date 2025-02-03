‘A Day Without Immigrants’: What Does It Mean?

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Monday, Feb 3, many businesses closed their doors in support of the social media campaign “A Day Without Immigrants.”

Find out what the movement is, who is participating, and more below.

What Is ‘A Day Without Immigrants’?

“A Day Without Immigrants” is a nationwide movement designed to highlight the critical role immigrants play in the U.S. economy while protesting recent anti-immigrant policies.

Among these policies are President Trump’s executive orders, including one that seeks to end birthright citizenship and another that mandates the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused (not necessarily convicted) of crimes such as burglary, theft, larceny, shoplifting, or assaulting law enforcement officers under the Laken Riley Act. This allows for detention and potential deportation based solely on an accusation, not a conviction.

Participants are encouraged not to shop, attend school, or work in their respective communities on Feb. 3.

How Did ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ Begin?

The social media campaign is a response to the anti-immigration policies of President Donald Trump, who has pledged to carry out the largest mass deportation program in U.S. history.

In 2017, Día Sin Inmigrantes (A Day Without Immigrants) saw participation from as many as 12 states, according to media reports. The movement was in response to President Trump’s highly controversial executive orders and immigration policies, which targeted undocumented immigrants during his first term.

Which States Are Participating in ‘A Day Without Immigrants’?

Businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Illinois, California, and beyond are reportedly joining the movement, according to multiple reports. While business owners are showing solidarity, many have also noted a decline in sales due to recent crackdowns affecting both employees and customers.

La Casita Pupuseria, a multi-location Salvadoran restaurant in Maryland, expressed their stance in a statement shared on social media: “Our Latino community is the heart of our businesses and an integral part of this country. Today, we take a moment to reflect on their importance, their effort, and their daily contribution. It is a time to come together, raise our voices, and show the value of our people.”

Spotted at a taqueria – “We are not criminals we are hard-working people.” Calling for support on Monday February 3rd – “a day without immigrants.” @KTVU pic.twitter.com/YPvyTMCqx8 — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) February 2, 2025

According to estimates from the nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies of New York, approximately 8.3 million undocumented immigrants are employed in the U.S., accounting for more than 5% of the country’s workforce.

What Other Protests Are Happening Over Immigration?

On February 2, protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest the recent surge in ICE raids and deportations under President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Thousands of demonstrators, waving Mexican flags and holding placards, marched to Los Angeles City Hall before blocking the 101 Freeway for several hours.