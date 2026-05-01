What Happened to Zayn Malik? Health Update Amid 2026 U.S. Tour Dates Cancelation News

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Zay

Zayn Malik won’t be traveling as much as he anticipated for his 2026 KONNAKOL Tour. The “Night Changes” artist was hospitalized in April 2026 for an unspecified illness, and weeks later, he had to cancel some of his tour dates.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and, more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health,” Zayn wrote in a message on his Instagram Stories on May 1. “I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering, and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before. I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour.”

Zayn explained that he wanted to “make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can” and added, “I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

Below, find out what happened to Zayn, what we know about his health and hospitalization and his tour reduction.

Why Did Zayn Malik Cancel Some of His 2026 Tour Dates?

As previously noted, Zayn has been battling an unknown illness for at least several weeks. In April, he shared a photo from a hospital bed to his Instagram Stories the same day that he released his album Konnakol.

“To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always – been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” Zayn wrote across the picture. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”

What Happened to Zayn Malik? His Hospitalization Explained

Zayn did not specify why he was hospitalized, but a source told People that the singer was seeking help from the “No. 1 cardiologist in the world.”

“He’s still working through his health issues,” the insider told the outlet. “He was supposed to appear on [Jimmy] Fallon but isn’t able to due to doctor’s recommendations.”

What Illness Does Zayn Malik Have? What We Know About His Health

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what health issue Zayn is dealing with.