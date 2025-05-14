What Happened to Pete Rose? His Controversy Explained

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The baseball world mourned the loss of Pete Rose late last year, who died at the age of 83. Rose is remembered not only by his fans but also by the Cincinnati Reds, where he played during the 1980s. “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished,” Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini wrote in a statement shared on X on Tuesday, September 30, 2024.

Many have reflected on Rose’s life and career, marked by both triumphs and controversy. Hollywood Life has gathered information on the late baseball star and Cincinnati Reds’ manager.

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024

What Happened to Pete Rose?

Rose had an impressive career, amassing 160 home runs, according to ESPN, while playing for the Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies. However, his legacy was marred by a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball due to his involvement in gambling, including betting on his own team during his time with the Reds. This violation of MLB rules prevented his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Former MLB commissioner Fay Vincent reflected on the issue in an interview with The Athletic, stating,“He made some mistakes as he came along, and by the time I got to know him and Bart and I dealt with him in the betting issue, it was really too late. I mean, he had formed his attitude and his character and I’m afraid that he really thought that money was so important and he was betting a lot and he lost a lot and I think the corruption problem in his life was a serious one.”

In May 2025, Rose was taken off baseball’s permanently ineligible list.

What Was Pete Rose’s Cause of Death?

The cause of Rose’s death was determined to be from natural causes, according to the Clark County’s Coroner’s Office. Reports indicate he was found deceased by a family member on September 20, 2024.

Did Pete Rose Have a Wife?

Rose was not married at the time of his passing, but he had been married twice. He first married Karolyn Englehardt, and they were together from 1964 to 1980. He later wed Carol J. Woliung in 1984, and they were married until 2011.