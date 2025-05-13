What Did Pete Rose Die From? About the Late MLB Manager’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Pete Rose — known for his years playing with and managing the Cincinnati Reds — died at the age of 83 in late 2024. According to multiple reports, he was found by a family member, and a medical examiner investigated his cause of death. The Reds released a statement after Rose died.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,” Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini said in a statement, which the team shared via X (formerly known as Twitter). “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

Who Is Pete Rose?

Rose got his start in Major League Baseball as a player for the Cincinnati Reds. Although he later went on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Montreal Expos, Rose returned to the Reds in 1984 and played through 1986. He then became the Reds’ manager and managed the team until 1989.

During his final year as the Reds’ manager, Rose was embroiled in controversy over allegations that he gambled on games. He was accused of betting on his own team. Although he initially denied all the accusations, Rose admitted in 2004 that he gambled as a manager and as a player. Rose was banned from the MLB for life.

Pete Rose’s Cause of Death

Rose was reportedly found dead by a family member on September 30, 2024. He was 83. Days prior to his death, Rose attended an autograph show in Nashville, Tennessee, with some of his former teammates, according to the Associated Press.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada ruled that Rose died from natural causes, per ESPN.

Pete Rose’s Net Worth

After earning the nickname of “Charlie Hustle” in his MLB career, Rose racked up a substantial net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Rose was a switch hitter (a player who can bat right-handed and left-handed) and is known as one of the MLB’s best hitters in history.