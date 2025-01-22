What Happened to Natalie DiDonato? Missing ‘Mob Wives’ Star Updates

Natalie DiDonato, cast member of VH1’s Mob Wives season 5, is reportedly missing. Amid the news, here’s what to know about DiDonato and her missing person’s case.

Who is Natalie DiDonato?

DiDonato, 44, is best known for appearing in the fifth season VH1’s now defunct reality show Mob Wives, also known as Mob Wives: Trust No One. During her 14 episodes (including two reunion episodes,) DiDonato went head-to-head with many of her castmates, validating the show’s reputation for drama.

According to InTouch, the reality TV personality had worked as a promoter for DJ Major. And per Hello! she’s the cousin of real-life mobster, the late Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso. She’s also dabbled in boxing and participated in a handful of high-profile celebrity charity boxing events.

What Happened to Natalie DiDonato?

A missing person’s report was officially filed, according to TMZ, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 21, 2025. The move came after DiDonato missed two flights home to Florida following a trip to Philadelphia. The first flight was reportedly on January 5, 2025. Per the outlet, according to her mother Denise Fuoco, DiDonato was “distressed” and “nervous” during a FaceTime call on January 14. Fuoco claims that a friend of Natalie’s, Ben, also spoke to her via WhatsApp — and that she sounded “distressed” to him as well, as she had been in Las Vegas and needed help with a flight back home to Florida.

Fuoco claims Ben bought her a ticket, but she missed that flight, as well. Ben then filed the missing person’s report in Las Vegas. Fuoco claims she has attempted to reach her daughter on both her cells phones since their FaceTime call, but has been unable to reach her.

Has Natalie DiDonato Been Found Yet?

No, Natalie has not been located, and her case is ongoing. At least one Mob Wives star is deeply concerned. “OMG, This is horrible!!!” Drita D’Avanzo told TMZ on Wednesday evening. “I really hope it’s nothing but missing two flights and reported missing seems extremely concerning. I really wish they find her safe and sound! I have not seen or spoken to her in a very long time and wish I had answers.”