What Happened to Morice Norris? Latest Injury Update After Head Impact

The Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons concluded their August 8, 2025, preseason game on a harrowing note. Lions cornerback Morice Norris suffered a serious injury on the field and was taken away in an ambulance, causing both teams to run out the clock as they gathered in the center of the field to pray out of respect for Norris. So, what exactly happened to him?

Below, get an official update on Norris’ current condition and find out what happened to him.

What Happened to Morice Norris at the Lions vs. Falcons Game?

During the fourth quarter of the Lions vs. Falcons game on August 8, 2025, Norris’ head snapped backward after running into Falcons running back Nathan Carter‘s midsection on the first play. Shortly thereafter, Norris appeared to lose consciousness, causing medical staff to rush onto the field.

Morice Norris injury video full sequence

-Knee to side of head. Unconscious and fencing immediately.

-Seizure activity seen in legs a few seconds later. Falcons trainers probably saw it right away.

-Taken off in ambulance pic.twitter.com/FkYsbDxAQR — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 9, 2025

Morice Norris’ Injury Details: Was He Hit?

Morris collided with Falcons player Carter during the first play. Norris hit Carter with his facemask and helmet, as seen in the playback of the moment, and his head appeared to snap back after the collision.

Both teams came together in the center of the field in solidarity. The NFL officially suspended the game with just over 6 minutes remaining, with the Lions leading the scoreboard 17-10.

The Falcons wished Norris a speedy recovery. The team shared in an X post that night, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization.”

Fans of both teams were even seen praying for Norris later that night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization pic.twitter.com/XySrJKQhzG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 9, 2025

Morice Norris’ Current Condition & Recovery Update

At about 10:00 p.m. ET on August 8, Coach Dan Campbell said he had heard from the hospital, who noted that Morris was breathing and talking, and he was able to move.

The Lions shared a positive update on Morris at around 11:30 p.m. ET that evening. In an X post, the team announced that Norris was “in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities.”

Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the… — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2025

“He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation,” the Lions added. “We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

The next morning, on August 9, 2025, Norris himself posted an announcement to his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “I’m all good, man. Don’t stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love.”

That morning, Norris’ teammate, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold posted a screenshot of Norris FaceTiming him via Instagram. Arnold wrote in his caption, “My dawg @famousmoe26 called me today, sometimes we forget how precious life is and everything. That goes into playing this game, that we love but we serve an almighty… God thanks for protecting my brother.”

When Will Morice Norris Come Back?

It’s unclear when Norris will return to the field. However, since he updated his social media followers with a positive message, it’s likely that he could come back soon.