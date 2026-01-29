What Does ‘Ward’ Mean in ‘Bridgerton’? Season 4 Term Explained

Image Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Part 1 of season 4 of Bridgerton was finally released at the end of January 2026, and as with most period dramas (fictional or non-fictional), fans went through a vocabulary lesson. At one point during the season, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) is referred to as a “ward” of Lord Penwood (Arthur Lee). But what does that even mean?

Yerin is the first Korean lead actress to join the Bridgerton cast, which she discussed while speaking with Time earlier this year.

“When my agent told me it was for Bridgerton, I thought it was a supporting role,” Yerin recalled. “Then, I realized, ‘Oh no, this is for the lead. They’re going to cast an East Asian woman for the lead.’ … I never saw myself as a leading lady for a romantic show.”

About her character, Sophie, Yerin added, “What’s so beautiful about [our version of] Benedict and Sophie’s story is that we don’t really dive into, ‘Oh, you’re Korean.’ He just sees Sophie as Sophie.”

As we await part 2 to drop in February, learn what the old-fashioned term “ward” means and its significance to Bridgerton‘s fourth season.

What Time Period Does Bridgerton Take Place In?

Bridgerton is mainly set during the British Regency era, which is the early 19th century (early 1800s)

What Does a ‘Ward’ Mean? The Definition

A “ward” in 19th-century dialogue typically refers to an orphaned minor or an incapacitated adult who is placed under a guardianship, according to Webster’s and the Mirror.

Why Is Sophie Baek Called a ‘Ward’ in Bridgerton?

Episode 2 of season 4 plays a flashback between Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung) and Sophie when she was just a child. Penwood is there to introduce his new bride to his staff and noticeably overlooks Sophie, but Araminta ponders the child’s presence. Since Sophie is standing with the household staff, Araminta asks Penwood, and he confirms that she is his ward.

Penwood then says to Araminta, “I know you will care for her as your own.” Based on her reaction, Araminta is shocked by Sophie’s existence, and it’s insinuated that Penwood fathered a child outside of his marriage. He, therefore, calls her his ward because of his position in society.