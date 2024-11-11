What Did Tony Todd Die From? ‘Candyman’ Actor’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Todd was just 69 when he died. Know as one of horror’s most famous legends, his death broke hearts everywhere. Many celebrated his film career, which encompassed more than just the horror genre, and paid tribute to the beloved actor. Since Tony was only in his 60s, fans have been wondering what he died from.

New Line Cinema honored its late star by sharing an Instagram message from his Final Destination family, which read, “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony.”

Learn more about Tony, his life, career and how he died, below.

A monumental loss for the horror community. Rest in Peace Tony Todd. pic.twitter.com/xbtMYRhsE5 — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) November 9, 2024

Who Was Tony Todd?

Tony was best known for playing the titular character in the horror franchise Candyman from 1992 to 2021. He also appeared in the Final Destination series from 2000 to 2025 as the character William Bludworth. His last portrayal in the franchise, titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, will be released posthumously in 2025.

Filming the first Candyman film was not easy for Tony. In one scene, the late actor had to film himself covered in real bees, he revealed in an interview with The Guardian.

“I negotiated a bonus of $1,000 for every sting during the bee scene. And I got stung 23 times,” he said. “Everything that’s worth making has to involve some sort of pain.”

At that point in his career, Tony had starred in hundreds of films, but he knew how much Candyman resonated with various audiences.

“I’ve done 200 movies, this is the one that stays in people’s minds,” he explained, before adding, “It affects people of all races. I’ve used it as an introductory tool in gang-intervention work: what frightens you? What horrible things have you experienced?'”

The Washington D.C. native grew up in Connecticut, and he made a name for himself in Hollywood throughout the 1980s and the 1990s. However, Tony also landed theatrical roles on and off Broadway.

What Was Tony Todd’s Cause of Death?

According to multiple outlets, Tony was battling an undisclosed form of cancer. However, his wife, Fatima, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his Marine del Rey, California, home following a “long illness.”

What Was Tony Todd’s Net Worth?

Tony earned his income from his film career. By the time he died in November 2024, Tony was worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.