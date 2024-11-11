Tony Todd’s Net Worth: How Much the Late ‘Candyman’ Star Made in His Career

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Todd, an icon of the horror genre, passed away at the age of 69 last week, as confirmed by his manager in a statement released on Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Goldberg, who described the actor as his “dear friend and client of 30 years,” shared the heartbreaking news, while adding, “I am lucky to have been able to work with this amazing man, and I will miss him every single day.”

Here’s a look at Todd’s financial standing before his passing, along with more details about his remarkable life and career.

What Was Tony Todd’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Todd had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death.

What Projects Did Todd Work On?

Todd began his acting career in the mid-1980s and maintained a steady presence in both film and television. His TV credits include roles in Simon & Simon, 21 Jump Street, MacGyver, The X-Files, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Smallville, Crossing Jordan, CSI: Miami, Boston Public, Without a Trace, and Hawaii Five-O.

On the big screen, Todd appeared in notable films such as Platoon, Lean on Me, the Candyman franchise, the Final Destination series, The Rock, Hatchet, Dark Reel, and Sushi Girl. He also had a significant role in The Young and the Restless, appearing in 14 episodes in 2013.

In addition to his on-screen roles, Todd was also a talented voice actor, most notably voicing Megatronus Prime in The Transformers films.

One of the most unforgettable moments of Todd’s career occurred during the making of the iconic horror film Candyman. In a particularly daring scene, Todd agreed to have real bees placed in his mouth. It’s said that for every bee sting he endured, the production team would pay him an additional $1,000. Todd bravely endured the pain, and for that one scene, he earned a staggering $23,000.

In Candyman (1992), Tony Todd was covered in REAL bees. He only agreed to shoot this scene if they paid him $1000 per bee sting. He earned $23,000. RIP Legend 🐝 pic.twitter.com/EJIF566PEq — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 9, 2024

Was Todd Married? Did He Have Children?

Todd was reportedly married to a woman named Fatima, though details about their relationship remain scarce. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two grown children, Alex and Ariana.

How Did Todd Pass Away?

When Todd’s passing was announced, no cause of death was immediately disclosed. However, according to his wife who apparently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Todd died at his home in Marina del Rey on November 6 after a “long illness.”