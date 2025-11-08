What Did Jeremy Renner Do? This Is What Filmmaker Yi Zhou Accused Him of

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Chris Corne

Jeremy Renner made headlines in November 2025 when a filmmaker named Yi Zhou accused the 54-year-old actor of sending her unolicited sexual DMs and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on her. Renner adamantly denied Zhou’s allegations and fired back with a cease-and-desist letter, accusing the director of sending him multiple explicit messages.

Who Is Yi Zhou?

Zhou is a 37-year-old Chinese director, writer, producer and model. Known for her documentary Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema, the London School of Economics graduate has been in the film and performing arts industry for nearly 20 years.

As a model, Zhou has appeared in campaigns for Vogue, Uomo Vogue and Elle and was on the cover of Vogue China Beauty among other publications around the world.

Zhou has also dabbled in entrepreneurial ventures, starting her lifestyle and fashion brand, Global Intuition, in 2019. She has also launched entertainment companies, including Into the Sun in the U.S. and in Italy.

What Did Jeremy Renner Allegedly Do?

Zhou accused Renner of sending her sexual DMs and WhatsApp messages over the summer of 2025. According to multiple outlets, Zhou claimed in a series of posts that Renner told her he was “open to a long-term relationship.”

“I believed in him, in the power of love and in the possibility of redemption,” Zhou wrote about Renner. “When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me.”

Renner, however, vehemently denied the accusations and sent Zhou a cease-and-desist letter after she went public with her claims in November 2025, according to TMZ. Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, claimed Zhou came onto Renner and that when she allegedly tried to pull a move on him again in August 2025, he made sure she stayed in the guest room. Renner’s attorney also claimed that Zhou sent the actor explicit, sexual messages. Renner also threatened to take legal action.

Were Jeremy Renner & Yi Zhou in a Relationship?

Renner claimed that he and Zhou had a “brief consensual encounter,” and that he had rejected Zhou’s advances in August 2025, a month after they first met to discuss her documentary Chronicles of Disney.

Who Is Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife?

Renner’s ex-wife is Canadian actress Sonni Pacheco. The former spouses share their daughter, Ava, together. Renner and Pacheco were married from 2014 to 2015.

Sunni Pacheco’s Allegations Against Jeremy Renner: What She Accused Him of

After Renner and Pacheco initially agreed on joint custody of their daughter, Ava. However, four years after their divorce, Pacheco filed a request for physical custody of Ava and asked for monitored visitation whenever Renner had their daughter, according to several outlets. Pacheco later accused Renner of several alarming actions, including allegedly threatening to end her life and put a gun in his own mouth before aiming to fire it up toward the ceiling, per TMZ.

Renner denied Pacheco’s claims. A rep for the MCU star told TMZ that the “well-being of his daughter, Ava, has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”