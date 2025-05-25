What Channel Is the Indy 500 On? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The annual Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as the Indy 500, is about to rev up. Taking place on Sunday, May 25, the race will feature 33 drivers. Countless racing fans are waiting to see who will take home the Borg-Warner Trophy, and for those who couldn’t make the trek to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we’ve got the details on how you can watch the event on live TV — including the specific channel you need to switch to.

Below, find out what channel will broadcast the Indy 500 and more details on the race.

What Time Does the Indy 500 Start?

The Indy 500 is set to begin promptly at 12:45 p.m. ET when the green flag waves.

Indy 500 Schedule

The following is the schedule of the Indy 500:

9:00-9:20 a.m.: Cars to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars to grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m.: Introductions to drivers

12:20 p.m.: National anthem plays

12:38 p.m.: Engines start

12:45 p.m. ET: Green flag waves to kick off the race

What Channel Is the Indy 500 on This Year?

The Fox channel will broadcast the Indy 500 live. Pre-race coverage and highlights began at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who Are the Racers in the Indy 500?

Among the 33 racers include last year’s winner, Josef Newgarden, who is seeking to get a three-peat this year with a third consecutive win. The victory would be historic for the Indy 500. After winning the 2024 Indy 500, Newgarden became the first racer to win two years in a row since Helio Castroneves.

Ahead of the race in Indiana, Newgarden spoke with The Athletic about his goals. He noted his long-term goal in racing, which is to win the Indy 500 “five times.”

“You have to focus on what you can control,” Newgarden said. “The difficult part about the Indianapolis 500 is how do you stay focused on what is in your control? That can look very different every year. There can be different stressors that push you. If you can just get yourself to a place where you are focused (on) the task at hand, you know what’s in front of you and you know what you’re in control of, then you set yourself up mentally to have the best day possible. That’s what we’re doing.”

How Long Is the Indy 500?

Typically, the Indy 500 race takes about three hours. Therefore, the race should end just before 4 p.m. ET.