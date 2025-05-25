What Time Does the Indy 500 Start? See 2025 Event Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

Start your engines! The annual Indianapolis 500 — a.k.a the “Indy 500” — is about to kick off, and racing fans can’t wait to see the event. With 33 racers ready to take the track, only one will receive the highly coveted Borg-Warner Trophy.

Taking place at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, some of the racers include Robert Shwartzman and Josef Newgarden. Schwartzman made history as the first rookie in over 40 years to claim the pole position during qualification, awhile Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500 and became the first racer to win the event two years in a row since Helio Castroneves. As Newgarden seeks a three-peat, fans can’t wait to see if he can pull it off.

In the days leading up to the race, Newgarden spoke with The Athletic about his goal to win the Indy 500 “five times,” saying that his arm “doesn’t fade.”

“You have to focus on what you can control,” he explained. “The difficult part about the Indianapolis 500 is how do you stay focused on what is in your control? That can look very different every year. There can be different stressors that push you. If you can just get yourself to a place where you are focused (on) the task at hand, you know what’s in front of you and you know what you’re in control of, then you set yourself up mentally to have the best day possible. That’s what we’re doing.”

Below, get all the details you need to know about the Indy 500.

This is Indianapolis. All around town, the checkered flags are out. Porch parties abound, and everyone’s invited. This is the #Indy500. #ThisIsMay. ✍️ & 🗣️ @johngreen pic.twitter.com/YyS6nXnzpc — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 1, 2025

How to Watch the Indy 500

The Indy 500 will be available to watch on cable television and via streaming depending on what platform you’ve subscribed to. Fox is broadcasting the race starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

As for streaming, you can watch the race on INDYCAR LIVE, Fox Sports or Fubo.

What Time Does the Indy 500 Start?

The race is scheduled to officially take off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Indy 500 Race Schedule

The following list is the schedule for the Indy 500, all in ET.

9:00-9:20 a.m.: Cars to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars to grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m.: Introductions to drivers

12:20 p.m.: National anthem plays

12:38 p.m.: Engines start

12:45 p.m. ET: Green flag waves to kick off the race

What Time Does the Indy 500 End?

Normally, the Indy 500 race lasts about three hours, so the race should end before 4 p.m. ET.