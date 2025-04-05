What Are the Hands Off Protests About? Learn About the Demonstrations

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hands Off protests are taking place around the United States and in other countries as Americans rally together to protest Donald Trump and his administration. Since January, Trump has implemented controversial changes to the government, such as cutting certain programs and conducting mass federal layoffs. Moreover, his administration has executed large-scale deportations. So, what exactly are the Hands Off demonstrations about, and what did Trump say in response to them?

What Date Are the Hands Off Protests?

Saturday, April 5, is the scheduled day for the Hands Off demonstrations to take place.

Where Are the Hands Off Protests?

The Hands Off protests are happening nationwide in almost every state. According to several outlets, more than 1,200 demonstrations are happening on April 5.

Thousands protesting President Trump’s administration on the Boston Common. It’s one of more than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations planned across the country today. pic.twitter.com/vT4RAKAtJY — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 5, 2025

What Are the Hands Off Protests About?

The executive director of MoveOn, Rahna Epting, said that the goal of the protests is to show how many Americans disagree with the new policies. “Hands Off is like hands off on all these things, not just our services and benefits, but our rights and our freedoms, all of which are being threatened right now, and we’re seeing it every single day,” Epting said.

The demonstrations are also being dubbed “anti-Trump” protests because they exemplify the widespread opposition to Trump’s policies and actions.

The executive director of Women’s March, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, also discussed the demonstrations, saying, “I don’t care if I’m on the record as being in the town square with three people, or 300,000 people, or 3 million people protesting it, I want to be on the record. I want the story to say that people protested this and fought it every step of the way, even if the story includes the places where we didn’t win,” per USA Today.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather outside the West Virginia State Capitol for a "Hands Off!" protest against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/yew8ThobTD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 5, 2025

How to Find a Hands Off Protest Near Me

To learn how you can participate in a Hands Off protest, search the internet if a demonstration is scheduled to take place in your town or nearby, or visit this link.

How Did Trump Respond to the Protests?

According to the Associated Press, the White House dismissed the movement and said, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”