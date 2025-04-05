Hands Off Protest Near Me: All About the Anti-Trump Protests

Image Credit: Getty Images

Since Donald Trump took office, the United States government has undergone drastic changes. The administration has cut several federal programs, such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and has implemented new, strict policies, among the most controversial being widespread deportations. In response to Trump’s presidency, countless Americans are holding “Hands Off” protests. To learn more about the anti-Trump demonstrations, keep reading.

What Are the Hands Off Protests?

The protests have been happening all over the world. The large-scale demonstration, which is the biggest gathering since Trump’s second presidential term began, advocates for the rights of immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community, in addition to opposing Trump’s mass government layoffs.

The executive director of Women’s March, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, told USA Today, “I don’t care if I’m on the record as being in the town square with three people, or 300,000 people, or 3 million people protesting it, I want to be on the record. I want the story to say that people protested this and fought it every step of the way, even if the story includes the places where we didn’t win.”

NOW: A MASSIVE crowd of protesters have gathered in Boston, MA for the “Hands Off!” protests against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ZdpNHK0w0o — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 5, 2025

MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting explained that the goal of the protests is to exemplify how many Americans disagree with the new policies. “Hands Off is like hands off on all these things, not just our services and benefits, but our rights and our freedoms, all of which are being threatened right now, and we’re seeing it every single day,” Epting said.

In response to the Hands Off protests, the White House dismissed them, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt telling USA Today that any “protests, lawsuits, and lawfare” won’t sway Trump “from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable.”

HAPPENING NOW: The worldwide “Hands Off!” rallies are already underway at Trafalgar Square in London 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PNnf8vTLl9 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 5, 2025

Per the Associated Press, the White House added in a separate statement, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

Is There Hands Off Protest Near Me?

The Hands Off protests are happening in almost every American state. To find out where a protest is closest to you, you can search for your county or town online and find out where a demonstration is happening. Anyone interested in protesting can also find a location near them on this website.

Anti-Trump Protests Dates

Some demonstrations have already taken place in London and Paris, and ones in the U.S. are set to take place on Saturday, April 5. According to several outlets, more than 1,200 Hands Off protests are taking place.

It’s unclear if more Hands Off protests are scheduled, but activist groups have actively protested against Trump’s actions since he took office in January.