Hilary Duff’s ‘We Don’t Talk’ Lyrics: Breaking Down the Song About Sister Haylie Duff

Hilary Duff is reflecting on a broken bond in her new song “We Don’t Talk” from her 2026 album, luck … or something. After performing the track for the first time on stage earlier this year, fans immediately took to TikTok to speculate about her bond with her sister, Haylie Duff. Sure enough, Hilary confirmed that the track was, indeed, inspired by her fractured relationship with Haylie.

“It’s definitely about my sister and just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence,” Hilary said during a February 2026 CBS Mornings interview. “It’s not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record.”

Below, get a breakdown of Hilary’s song “We Don’t Talk” and how it relates to her sister, Haylie.

Who Is “We Don’t Talk” About?

As Hilary confirmed in her CBS Mornings interview, “We Don’t Talk” was inspired by her estrangement with Haylie.

“We Don’t Talk” Song Lyrics: A Breakdown of the Track

“I’m not sure when it happened / Not even sure what it was about,” Hilary sings in one verse of the song. “If I did something different / Would you feel something different? / Would you at least let me hear you out?”

In another portion of the track, the Disney Channel alum points to someone she comes “from the same home” with, yet she doesn’t know how that person is doing nowadays.

‘Cause we come from the same home, the same blood,” the track goes. “A different combination, but the same lock / People ask me how you’re doing, I wanna say amazing / But the truth is that I don’t know / What I always end up saying is / How we don’t talk, we don’t talk, talk about it / We don’t talk about anything anymore / We don’t talk, we don’t talk, talk about it / We don’t talk about anything anymorе.”

What Happened Between Hilary & Haylie Duff?

According to Hilary, her estrangement from her sister, Haylie, is the “most lonely part of [her] existence,” as she explained during her February 2026 CBS Mornings interview.

“I don’t know how she’ll react to it,” Hilary admitted about the song. “But it is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal, so I might as well say how it is for me as an experience. … That’s all I’m trying to do. I’m not trying to say anything bad. It’s literally just my experience, and that’s really all I feel like sharing.”

It’s still unclear what exactly drove a wedge between the sisters, who became a 2000s hit duo with their collaborations, such as with the song “Our Lips Are Sealed” and the movie Material Girls.