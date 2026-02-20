Hilary Duff & Her Sister Haylie Duff: What Happened Between Them?

Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff were once a fan-favorite sister duo. Releasing hit tracks throughout the 2000s like “Our Lips Are Sealed” and starring in the film Material Girls together, the women skyrocketed to fame. But their relationship eventually started to crack, and now, Hilary is getting candid about her estrangement from Haylie.

During a February 20, 2026, interview on CBS Mornings while promoting her album, luck … or something, Hilary said her song “We Don’t Talk” refers to her severed bond with Haylie.

“It’s definitely about my sister and just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence,” the “Mature” artist said while getting emotional. “It’s not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record.”

So, what exactly caused the rift between Hilary and Haylie? Below, Hollywood Life explains everything we know so far about the sisters’ estrangement here.

How Old Are Hilary & Haylie Duff?

Hilary is currently 38 years old; she was born on September 28, 1987. Haylie is 41 years old; she was born on February 19, 1985.

Is “We Don’t Talk” About Haylie Duff? Hilary’s Lyrics Explained

Yes, Hilary confirmed that “We Don’t Talk” is about her complicated relationship with Haylie. The lyrics point to a person with whom Hilary shared the “same home, the same blood” with.

“I’m not sure when it happened / Not even sure what it was about,” Hilary sings in one verse. “If I did something different / Would you feel something different? / Would you at least let me hear you out?”

What Happened Between Hilary Duff & Haylie Duff?

It seems that not even Hilary knows what caused her and her sister Haylie’s estrangement. As her song “We Don’t Talk” points out, “I’m not sure when it happened.”

During Hilary’s CBS Mornings interview in February 2026, the How I Met Your Father alum was asked if she’d talk about her new track with Haylie.

“I don’t know how she’ll react to it,” Hilary admitted. “But it is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal, so I might as well say how it is for me as an experience. … That’s all I’m trying to do. I’m not trying to say anything bad. It’s literally just my experience, and that’s really all I feel like sharing.”

Hilary went on to explain that she can only “exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do.”

“I hope that for everyone that is where I’m sitting, you have to do what you want to do and you have to do what feels good for you,” she concluded. “It’s taken me a lot of time to get there and to live that way and to not care what the noise is going to be around it and just be me.”