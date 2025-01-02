Wayne Osmond’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

Wayne Osmond (real name: Edmond Wayne Osmond) was best known as one of the Osmond brothers, but he built his own legacy in the music industry. Due to his success as a guitarist, Osmond developed his image and likely built his net worth. The late “One Bad Apple” artist died at the age of 73 on New Year’s Day, 2025, his family confirmed in a public statement.

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world,” the Osmonds’ statement read. “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

Learn more about Osmond’s life, career and death below.

Who Was Wayne Osmond?

Osmond was a musician who was part of the Osmond Brothers. The band started as a barbershop quartet, which later became a quintet known as The Osmonds. He played alongside his siblings Alan, Merrill, Jay and Donny Osmond, who was later recognized for his performances alongside sister Marie Osmond.

What Was Wayne Osmond’s Net Worth?

Osmond’s net worth is not known. However, his brother Merrill has an estimated net worth of $5 million and Donny is worth $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that Osmond had a substantial net worth thanks to his decades-long career as a famous musician.

How Was Wayne Osmond’s Health?

In 1997, a brain tumor was found in Osmond, which was later successfully treated. In 2012, Osmond had a stroke, but he survived.

What Was Wayne Osmond’s Cause of Death?

Osmond died of a stroke on January 1, 2025, his brother Merrill revealed on Facebook.

“When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke, my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways,” he wrote. “I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes. My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in. I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met.”

Merrill added about his late brother that his “departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine.”

“My brother Wayne endured much,” Merrill pointed out in his Facebook post. “He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God.”