Was Taylor Swift Nominated at the 2026 Grammys for ‘Life of a Showgirl’?

Taylor Swift is one of the most influential, revolutionary and decorated music artists in the business. With countless accolades and a collection of fan-favorite albums in her portfolio, Swifties couldn’t wait to hear what Taylor was nominated for at the 2026 Grammy Awards. But when the Recording Academy didn’t say her name during its November 7, 2025, nominations announcement, fans wondered whether she was nominated for anything.

Below, find out whether or not Taylor was nominated at the Grammys for her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2026.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Grammys From Home?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

Was Taylor Swift Nominated for Life of a Showgirl at the 2026 Grammys?

No, Taylor was not nominated for any 2026 Grammy Awards. She released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025, which missed the Recording Academy’s eligibility window.

Why Wasn’t Taylor Swift Nominated for a Grammy in 2026?

In order to be nominated for a Grammy Award next year, an artist had to have released music between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. Therefore, Taylor’s new album was not eligible for a nomination. The “Fate of Ophelia” artist was not snubbed by the Recording Academy.

Taylor has discussed how crushing it can feel for an artist not to receive an award. During a 2015 interview with Grammy Pro, per E! News, the “Karma” hitmaker revealed how she handled losing the 2014 Album of the Year award.

“I went home, and I cried a little bit, and I got In-N-Out Burger and ate a lot,” Taylor said, pointing out that she skipped the after-parties that year.

However, she acknowledged that artists “don’t make music so we can like win a lot of awards.”

“But you have to take your cues from somewhere if you’re going to continue to evolve,” the “Fearless” artist explained. “You have a few options when you don’t win an award. For one, you can decide like, ‘Ugh, they’re wrong. They all voted wrong.’ Second, you can be like, ‘I’m gonna go up on the stage and take the mic from whoever did win it,’ or third, you can say, ‘Maybe they’re right. Maybe I did not make the record of my career. Maybe I need to fix the problem,’ which was that I have not been making sonically cohesive albums.”

How Many Grammys Has Taylor Swift Won?

Taylor has 14 Grammy Awards under her belt, with more than 50 nominations altogether. At the 2024 Grammys, she made history by becoming the first artist to win the Album of the Year award four times upon the release of Midnights.

Taylor will likely be nominated in at least one category at the 2027 Grammys.