Was Kris Jenner on Ozempic? What the ‘Kardashians’ Star Said About the Drug

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Kris Jenner is one of the few celebrities who has spoken openly about the reality of using Ozempic. While Hollywood has been blamed for fueling the ongoing Ozempic craze, rapid weight loss continues to trend, with advertisements often highlighting the benefits of the weekly prescription injection. But, like any medication, Ozempic also comes with a downside.

So, why did Kris get off the drug? Here’s what the Kardashian-Jenner family’s momager said about her experience.

Was Kris Jenner on Ozempic? Her Nauseous Experience With it

Yes. As previously noted, Kris revealed she tried the weight loss drug before it turned into a major topic.

“I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was, and it made me really sick,” Kris said on the “She MD” podcast in May 2026.

After feeling too nauseous to work, Kris called her personal physician to ask for help. “‘I called her up one day. And I go, ‘I can’t work anymore. I can’t, I’m so sick,” she said. “I can’t like — nauseous.’ And so she goes, ‘OK, OK, let’s try something else.'”

Why Was Kris Jenner on Ozempic?

Kris did not go into detail about why she decided to try Ozempic, though the drug is commonly used to suppress appetite and promote weight loss. After stopping Ozempic, she said she turned to supplements and peptide injections instead. While Kris did not specify which injections she used, she noted that the alternative worked well for her in the long run.

“I felt like I had more energy,” Kris pointed out during her “She MD” podcast appearance. “And of course, it’s good for hair, and nails, and skin and all of that stuff. And that was a game changer.”

Adding that the peptide injections and supplements “actually bought me an extra couple hours at night,” Kris explained that she tends to “get up so early” to the point where she wants to “go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I’m done.”

“It was really a game changer for me, because when you look at your thyroid, you look at your hormone health — you look at what your body needs,” the busy Kar-Jenner manager said. “I get my blood drawn every three months just to keep my hormones balanced. Because I realized after I was 45 that was like so important to just your physical female health—and male health, by the way. I encourage my son to check hormones to see what’s happening.”

What Plastic Surgery Has Kris Jenner Had?

Like most of her daughters, Kris has been open about the plastic surgery she’s received over the years. In an August 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, the reality TV personality said she got a facelift more than a decade ago and wanted a new one.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” Kris acknowledged. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”