Kris Jenner Is Accused of Using Weight Loss Drug by Fans in New Photos: ‘Ozempic Runs Deep’

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner was accused by fans of using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic in response to a set of new photos the momager shared to Instagram. “Under the Tuscan sun,” the Kardashians star, 67, captioned her post on September 6. The first image in the carousel featured Kris rocking a white maxi dress and a matching short-sleeved jacket while vacationing in Tuscany.

Several fans reacted to her post by speculating that she has lost weight due to using the drug. “Rocking the Ozempic too?” one follower wrote in a comment. “Ozempic baddie,” another person chimed in. “Ozempic is amazing,” a separate commenter added.

While Kris didn’t respond to the comments, she previously faced the same accusations earlier this year. In May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed in a form-fitting sleeveless yellow top on Instagram, and fans alleged that she slimmed down due to using Ozempic. “Looks like someone else has been into the Ozempic,” one person commented, while a separate social media user wrote, “Another one on the Ozempic train.”

Ozempic — a semaglutide — was originally intended for adults with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and/or obesity, according to the drug’s official website. The medication works with a patient’s brain to suppress their appetite, therefore making the person feel fuller sooner. The prescription is administered once per week by an injection.

Hollywood’s most famous weight loss drug has made headlines over the past year. Countless celebrities became the subject of weight loss speculation. In turn, many denied using the medication, including fellow reality stars Kyle Richards, Brittany Cartwright and several others. Even Kris’ daughter Khloé Kardashian was accused of using the weekly injection to shed pounds. However, the Good American founder, 39, was quick to shut down the rumors by insisting that she regularly exercises to maintain her figure.

In January, several Instagram commenters accused Khloé of using the prescription, to which she replied, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”