Was 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cancelled by MTV?

After eight seasons on the air, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is ending at MTV, multiple outlets reported on March 4, 2026. The MTV reality TV series was created as a revival of the hit original show, Jersey Shore, in 2018, starring the OGs Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino. But fans of the show might not be seeing the last of their favorite stars. So, does this mean that the show was cancelled?

When Does the New Season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Come Out?

The upcoming season will premiere on May 7, 2026, and it will consist of 18 episodes. MTV’s official descriptions for each main reality star are as follows:

Angelina embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver. Deena shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends. DJ Pauly D continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom. Jenni “JWOWW” embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns putting the wow in JWOWW dropping truth bombs and stirring up conversations no one else will touch. Mike “The Situation” brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center. Nicole “Snooki” juggles cheer mom life, friendship and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party. Ronnie is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them. Sammi “Sweetheart” packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months — pregnancy, childbirth and a wedding. Vinny takes his standup career to the next level as he is selling out shows and taking his set on tour, organizing and hosting a celebratory Roast for the family, all while being very single.

Was Jersey Shore Family Vacation Cancelled?

Apparently, no — Jersey Shore Family Vacation is not cancelled, but MTV is not picking the show up for a ninth season, per Variety.

Legends don’t retire — they reroute. The network changed. The legacy didn’t. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZFHBK3ro6 — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) March 4, 2026

The cast clarified in a since-deleted Instagram post on March 4, 2026, that they’re not retiring from the shore just yet. According to the clip shared to X by Deena, Pauly D said, “Final? Who said anything about final? We’re just getting started!” before Snookie added, “Don’t worry, we got a lot more messiness for ya,” and Ronnie concluded it by promising, “Ending? We’re just evolving!”