Is There a Season 9 of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’? What We Know

Image Credit: MTV

MTV announced it will no longer soak up any more sun off the shores of Jersey. Following the second part of its eighth season, Jersey Shore Family Vacation will no longer air on MTV, a Paramount Network brand, so will there ever be a season 9 of the Jersey Shore revival series?

Get the details on what we know about Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s upcoming final season on MTV.

Is There a Season 9 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

No, there is no season 9 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV. However, it’s possible that a ninth season could be picked up by another network, as the cast teased.

Like its past seasons, there will be a second part to season 8, and it will premiere on May 7, 2026, on MTV.

How Can I Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Episodes?

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be available to watch on MTV and can be streamed on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Past seasons and their episodes can be streamed on the same Paramount Network-owned platforms.

When Does Season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Come Out?

As previously mentioned, the second part of season 8 will premiere on May 7, 2026, and it will consist of 18 episodes.

The following cast members’ descriptions for the eighth season are as follows, according to MTV:

Angelina embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver.

Deena shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends.

DJ Pauly D continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom.

Jenni "JWOWW" embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns putting the wow in JWOWW dropping truth bombs and stirring up conversations no one else will touch.

Mike "The Situation" brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center.

Nicole "Snooki" juggles cheer mom life, friendship and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party.

Ronnie is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them.

Sammi "Sweetheart" packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months — pregnancy, childbirth and a wedding.

Vinny takes his standup career to the next level as he is selling out shows and taking his set on tour, organizing and hosting a celebratory Roast for the family, all while being very single.

Was Jersey Shore Family Vacation Cancelled?

Apparently, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is not ending, according to its cast members, but MTV did not pick the show back up for a future season.

As seen in a social media clip shared by the cast, the reality stars shut down any rumors of finality and promised they’d come back.

Legends don’t retire — they reroute. The network changed. The legacy didn’t. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZFHBK3ro6 — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) March 4, 2026

“Final? Who said anything about final? We’re just getting started!” Pauly D said in the video, and Snookie added, “Don’t worry, we got a lot more messiness for ya.” Ronnie concluded it by saying, “Ending? We’re just evolving!”