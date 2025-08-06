Was ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Canceled? What We Know So Far

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur

Amid an evolving entertainment landscape, a new report surfaced in August 2025 claiming that “The Howard Stern Show” will be canceled after almost two decades. Host Howard Stern, who has led the show with SiriusXM, has a multi-million-dollar contract set to expire later this year. So, is it true — is Howard’s show about to be canceled?

The rumors circulated on the heels of the shocking cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which CBS (a Paramount Global company) defended as a “financial decision.” The decision was considered controversial, though, because the network had just settled its lawsuit with Donald Trump.

Below, get updates on the status of “The Howard Stern Show.”

What Is Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Salary?

Stern’s salary from SiriusXM ranges between $80 million and $100 million per year, according to multiple outlets. His five-year contract extension with the company equates to around $500 million in total.

Stern currently boasts a net worth of $650 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Howard Stern Being Canceled by SiriusXM?

Howard’s contract with SiriusXM is about to expire at the end of 2025. He signed a five-year extension with the broadcasting company in December 2020.

“The Howard Stern Show” is expected to be canceled, according to The U.S. Sun. The outlet reported on August 5, 2025, that SiriusXM is “planning to make [Stern] an offer, [and] they don’t intend for him to take it.”

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want,” an insider told the outlet, adding that the radio show is “no longer worth the investment.”

The source further alleged that there’s “no way” SiriusXM “can keep paying [Stern’s] salary,” even pointing to Stephen Colbert‘s show’s cancelation.

“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going,” the insider added.

A separate source told the publication that Stern’s show’s cancelation has “everything to do with the political climate,” since the host is a critic of the Republican president.

Has Howard Stern or Sirius XM Commented on the Cancelation Rumors?

No, neither Stern nor anybody from SiriusXM has publicly commented on the new report.