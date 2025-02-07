Walter Payton Man of the Year 2025 Winner: See Who Won

Image Credit: Getty Images

As the 2025 NFL Super Bowl approaches, several events take place leading up to the big game, including the annual NFL Honors. The event celebrates athletes for their greatest achievements, and one of the most anticipated awards of the evening is the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

According to USA Today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated, “The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it.” He added, “This award is the league’s most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day.”

The night saw several big winners, including Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who took home the Offensive Player of the Year award, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. However, the most highly anticipated moment of the evening was the announcement of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Winner

With 32 nominees in contention, the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award was given to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead. Per USA Today, Goodell praised Armstead, stating, “Arik’s leadership, dedication to his team, and commitment to his community truly embody Walter Payton’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it.” He added, “Since joining the league 10 years ago, Arik has made it his mission to empower youth by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive. We are extremely proud to name Arik Armstead as our 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.”

NFL MVP Winner 2025

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was announced as the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player. Per Sports Illustrated, he shared, “I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it’s derived from team success and I love my team.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees

Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.