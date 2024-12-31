Grocery Stores Open on New Year’s Eve: Walmart, Publix & More Stores’ Hours

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whether you’re staying home for New Year’s Eve or going out, everyone almost always needs a last-minute essential — perhaps you’re making a huge dinner for guests, or you’re attending a friend’s party and need to pick up a bottle of champagne. Whatever it may be, most holidays call for great food and alcohol. There are also those who don’t observe the new year as a holiday, so some might just need to buy their groceries before the holiday kicks off in America. While some businesses close early before New Year’s Day, others keep their regular store hours. But what about the huge chain stores like Publix, Target, Walmart and others?

Find out which grocery store chains are open until on New Year’s Eve.

Target’s Hours on New Year’s Eve

All Target locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 9 p.m. local time, according to USA Today. For New Year’s Day, Target stores will be closed, the outlet reported.

Publix Hours on New Year’s Eve

Publix indicated on its website that all stores will close at 9 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, and stores will have adjusted hours on New Year’s Day.

Costco’s Hours on New Year’s Eve

Costco stores are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, per TODAY. All Costco stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Walmart’s Hours on New Year’s Eve

Most Walmart stores will be open during normal business hours on New Year’s Eve, according to TODAY. However, some locations may have different hours.

For New Year’s Day, a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY that “all stores will operate during normal business hours.” However, the outlet reported that shoppers should still double check their local Walmart’s hours to see if they’re open during limited hours on the federal holiday.