Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Eve? See Hours

As 2024 comes to a close, investors may be wondering about the stock market’s schedule for New Year’s Eve, December 31. The holiday season often brings adjustments to regular trading hours, so read on to find out whether the market will be open or closed that day.

Is New Year’s Eve a Holiday?

New Year’s Eve, which falls on Tuesday, Dec. 31, is not a federal holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Eve?

U.S. stock markets will be open on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will hold regular trading sessions before closing for New Year’s Day.

The U.S. bond markets will close early on December 31, with trading ending at 2 p.m. ET.

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Eve?

Since New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open. However, hours may vary, so it’s best to confirm with your local branch. According to USA Today, banks such as Bank of America, Capital One, PNC, Truist, and CitiBank will be open.

What Businesses Are Open on New Year’s Eve?

Most businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail locations, will remain open on New Year’s Eve.

Walmart will operate as usual, while Target stores will be open on both days, though some locations may close early on New Year’s Eve.

Is New Year’s Day a Holiday?

New Year’s Day, which falls on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, is a federally observed holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Day?

All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The U.S. bond markets will also be closed on New Year’s Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day, which falls on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, most banks, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, will be closed. However, mobile services and ATMs will still be available.

Is the Post Office Open on New Year’s Day?

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, and mail will not be delivered. Additionally, shipping services, including UPS and FedEx, will also be closed.