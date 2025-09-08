VMAs Winners: See Who Won Best Album, Best Group & More at the 2025 Video Music Awards

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards started and ended with a bang! Some of the music industry’s most recognizable names in pop, rock, hip-hop and more genres came together to perform, present and accept their own awards — and we’ve compiled the entire winners list right here. In addition to the annual VMAs categories, including Best Album, Video of the Year and Best Group, MTV also gave special awards out to a select handful of artists.
Receiving the first-ever Latin Icon Award, Ricky Martin dedicated the win to his fans and pointed out how long he’s been chipping away at show biz.
“Thank you so much because it’s been 40 years. I started when I was a baby, and we’re still here,” the “Livin’ lad vida loca” hitmaker said during his speech. “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries. We just want to keep music alive.”
MTV also bestowed its Rock the Bells Visionary Award to Busta Rhymes and the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey. Ariana Grande presented her with the trophy and even bowed before her on stage.
Keep reading to see the entire VMAs 2025 winners list!
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
Song of the Year
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Best New Artist
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
MTV Push Performance of the Year
KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records (Jan 2025)
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Best R&B
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.
Best Alternative
sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records
Best Rock
Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records
Best Latin
Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin
Best Afrobeats
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
Best K-Pop
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Best Country
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
Best Long Form Video
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Video for Good
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Best Direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Best Editing
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
Best Choreography
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Best Group
BLACKPINK
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records