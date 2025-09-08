Search

VMAs Winners: See Who Won Best Album, Best Group & More at the 2025 Video Music Awards

These artists were crowned with Best Group, Best Album and more! See who won awards at the 2025 VMAs.

September 7, 2025 11:54PM EDT
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards started and ended with a bang! Some of the music industry’s most recognizable names in pop, rock, hip-hop and more genres came together to perform, present and accept their own awards — and we’ve compiled the entire winners list right here. In addition to the annual VMAs categories, including Best Album, Video of the Year and Best Group, MTV also gave special awards out to a select handful of artists.

Receiving the first-ever Latin Icon Award, Ricky Martin dedicated the win to his fans and pointed out how long he’s been chipping away at show biz.

“Thank you so much because it’s been 40 years. I started when I was a baby, and we’re still here,” the “Livin’ lad vida loca” hitmaker said during his speech. “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries. We just want to keep music alive.”

MTV also bestowed its Rock the Bells Visionary Award to Busta Rhymes and the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey. Ariana Grande presented her with the trophy and even bowed before her on stage.

Keep reading to see the entire VMAs 2025 winners list!

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Song of the Year

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records  

Best New Artist 

Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Best Pop Artist 

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

MTV Push Performance of the Year 

KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records (Jan 2025)     

Best Collaboration 

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

Best Pop 

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record 

            

Best Hip-Hop 

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records  

Best R&B 

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.        

Best Alternative 

sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records 

Best Rock 

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records               

Best Latin 

Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats 

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records           

Best K-Pop

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Best Country 

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records       

Best Album 

Sabrina CarpenterShort n’ Sweet – Island           

Best Long Form Video 

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Video for Good 

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Best Direction 

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Best Cinematography 

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Best Editing 

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

Best Choreography 

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Best Visual Effects 

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Best Art Direction 

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Best Group 

BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer 

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records