Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes

Vivek Ramaswamy made his way into American politics relatively quickly. Though he has focused on various entrepreneurial advancements throughout his career, the Yale University alum became an effective voice for the Republican Party — specifically, for Donald Trump. Now that Trump has selected Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency as its co-commissioner, many voters want to learn more about him. From his business ventures to his current net worth, find out more about Ramaswamy here.

The problem with the administrative state isn’t really about the bad intentions of individual actors within it (at least not mostly). It’s that the machine takes on a life of its own. That’s the real Leviathan. pic.twitter.com/sqm7mq7GFT — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 11, 2024

Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy was initially known for his entrepreneurial roles. His work in various biotech and financial companies and platforms provided a strong launching pad to his political career. After announcing his presidential campaign in 2023, the Ohio native ran against Trump but nevertheless supported him. At one point, the Harvard University graduate even said he’d pardon Trump for his federal indictments if elected president.

How Much Is Vivek Ramaswamy Worth in 2024?

Ramaswamy’s campaign claimed in 2023 that his net worth stood at $1 billion. Forbes also labeled his as “a billionaire” in one 2023 headline.

How Did Ramaswamy Become Rich?

The politician built his fortune through biotech and financial business ventures. At the beginning of his career, Ramaswamy worked at a hedge fund, eventually managing the firm’s biotechnology sector. In 2014, he left the hedge fund and founded his own biotech firm, Roivant Sciences.

Roivant expanded over time. Later, the company launched its subsidiary Axovant Sciences. After its Alzheimer’s-focused drug Intepirdine failed to succeed in its clinical trial, Axovant abandoned its work on marketing the drug.

In 2020, Ramaswamy co-founded Chapter Medicare. Three years later, Ramaswamy stepped down in his executive chair role at Riovant to focus on his presidential campaign. The following year, he supported Trump.

In mid-2024, Ramaswamy acquired a 7 percent stake in Buzzfeed.

What Is the Department of Government Efficiency?

Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency will be lead by Ramaswamy and fellow billionaire Elon Musk. Trump explained that the task force will “pave the way for [his] administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies,” according to a statement he shared via X.

Trump also dubbed the task force as the “Manhattan Project of our time.”