Vince Zampella Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Call of Duty’ Creator Had

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Vincent “Vince” Zampella, best known as the mastermind behind the Call of Duty franchise, built his legacy in the video game world. The late designer’s massive success contributed significantly to his high net worth, as he had influenced games that reshaped the core of multiplayer design.

Unfortunately, Zampella’s life was cut short. In December 2025, he died in a car crash at the age of 55, Electronic Arts — the parent company of his Respawn Entertainment — confirmed in a statement.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,” the company’s statement read. “Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching.”

Calling him a “friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator,” Electronic Arts credited Zampella’s work for helping “shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella. Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our… pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRo — Respawn (@Respawn) December 22, 2025

When Did Vince Zampella Create ‘Call of Duty’?

Zampella’s Infinity Ward released the first Call of Duty title in 2003, published by Activision. The game was a huge success, and Zampella led the release of multiple Call of Duty spinoffs, including Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The franchise is partly inspired by World War II.

What Is Vince Zampella’s Net Worth?

Zampella was worth $40 million when he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Happened to Vince Zampella? His Fatal 2025 Car Crash

In late December 2025, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a car crash occurred on the Angeles Crest Highway just after 12:30 p.m. local time on December 21, 2025, according to BBC and People. Two passengers were in the car. CHP did not name the deceased in its initial statement, pending notification of their next of kin.

“For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed,” the department announced. “The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped.”

It’s unclear if Zampella was the driver or the passenger. CHP confirmed that both people in the car “succumbed to their injuries” and died.