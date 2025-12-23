What Happened to Vince Zampella? Inside His Tragic Car Crash Before Death

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Vince Zampella, the creator of the Call of Duty video game franchise, died in a car crash in Los Angeles, California, on December 21, 2025. Although the California Highway Patrol did not name the victims in its initial statement, Electronic Arts confirmed Zampella’s death in an announcement.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,” Electronic Arts wrote in a statement. “Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching.”

While describing Zampella as a “friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator,” Electronic Arts credited the late game designer’s work for helping “shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella. Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our… pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRo — Respawn (@Respawn) December 22, 2025

What Happened to Vince Zampella? His Car Crash Explained

Electronic Arts confirmed that Zampella was one of the two victims involved in a car accident on December 21, 2025.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) described the scene, which occurred on the Angeles Crest Highway just after 12:30 p.m. local time that day, according to BBC. Officials stated that a vehicle was heading southbound on the highway while approaching Mile Post Marker 62.70.

Two passengers were in the car when it “veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and became fully engulfed,” CHP explained.

CHP did not name the victims in its initial statement, pending notification of their next of kin.

“The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped,” CHP added. It’s still unclear if Zampella was the driver or the passenger. CHP concluded that both people in the car “succumbed to their injuries” and died.

Authorities also said they are still uncertain whether drugs or alcohol were responsible for the fatal car accident, according to People.

What Was Vince Zampella’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Zampella’s official cause of death has not been disclosed.

How Old Was Vince Zampella?

Zampella was 55 years old when he died.