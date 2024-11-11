Veterans Day 2024 Free Food & Discounts: Dunkin’, Starbucks, Applebee’s, & More

Image Credit: Getty Images/500px Plus

Veterans Day 2024 falls on Monday, November 11. As we honor those who have served in the U.S. military, many companies are also looking for ways to give back.

Here’s a list of places offering special deals for members of the military.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a free meal to veterans, active-duty military members, and those in the Reserves and National Guard. They can choose from a selection of meals on the Veterans Day Menu while dining in.

Additionally, veterans will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card with their meal on Nov. 11. The card is valid for dine-in, to-go, or delivery orders within a three-week period.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Veterans and active military get 20% off all in-store entrées with a valid military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Active and retired military members who show a valid ID can enjoy 10 free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings on Veterans Day. This offer is valid for dine-in orders and walk-in counter orders at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.

Additionally, the chain offers veterans a 15% discount year-round on dine-in and call-in orders.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free entrée and drink from a special prix fixe menu at company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations on Nov. 11 when dining in. They can also receive a buy-one, get-one-free coupon for pizza, pasta, or salad, which is valid for a future visit between Nov. 12 and Nov. 25. To redeem both offers, military personnel simply need to present a valid military ID.

Chicken Salad Chick

Service members in uniform or those who present a valid military ID at the register on Monday will receive a free Chick meal and drink. The meal includes either a scoop or a sandwich, one fresh side, and a regular fountain drink.

Chili’s

All veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024, at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar locations. The offer is available in-restaurant only and applies to select menu items.

Cicis Pizza

Active and retired military personnel with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary Adult Buffet on Monday. The offer is valid for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special all day on Monday at all locations, available for dine-in guests nationwide.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is offering veterans and active military members a free entrée (up to $20) plus a $10 Power Card on Nov. 11. Additionally, these service members can save 15% on all food and drink purchases year-round. To claim these offers, simply show a valid veteran or military ID.

Dunkin’

Active and retired military members can enjoy one free doughnut in-store at Dunkin’ on Veterans Day, while supplies last. No ID is required.

Firehouse Subs

Veterans and active-duty military on Monday get a free combo meal with a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink.

Friendly’s

Veterans who show a military ID or honorable discharge document can enjoy a free All American Burger with cheese and a drink at Friendly’s on Nov. 11. This in-restaurant offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golden Corral

Veterans, active-duty, and retired U.S. military members can enjoy a free “thank you” buffet and beverage on Monday from 4 p.m. until closing time (no purchase or military ID required). Representatives from Disabled American Veterans will also be on-site accepting donations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a 25% discount to active, veteran, and retired military members who show a valid ID on Nov. 11. Throughout the year, they get 15% off.

Hard Rock Cafe

Active and retired military service members can get a free Legendary Burger at Hard Rock Cafe on Nov. 11.

Hooters

All retired and active-duty military personnel who present proof of service or a military ID and order a drink on Monday can enjoy a free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu.

IHOP

On Nov. 11, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., participating IHOP locations nationwide will offer veterans and active-duty military members a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo when dining in.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Nov. 9 and 11, Insomnia Cookies is offering active-duty military personnel and veterans a free deluxe cookie with a $5 in-store purchase. Simply show a valid ID to claim the offer.

Johnny Rockets

Veterans and active military members can visit Johnny Rockets on Nov. 11 to enjoy a free single burger with the purchase of any drink or shake while dining in at participating locations. To claim the offer, simply wear a military uniform or show a military ID.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut (any variety) and a small coffee to all veterans at participating locations. No ID is required. The offer is limited to one per guest and can be redeemed in-shop or at the drive-thru.

Legal Seafoods

Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free bowl of chowder while dining in at Legal Sea Foods on Veterans Day. The offer is valid at all locations except airport restaurants.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating Little Caesars locations nationwide on Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., when they show proof of service.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Between Nov. 10 and 11, veterans and active-duty service members can receive 10% off their meal, plus a free appetizer or dessert at LongHorn Steakhouse, available for both dine-in and call-in orders.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries, & Shakes

On Monday, veterans and active military members who visit any MOOYAH location and purchase fries or a drink will receive a free Freedom Rings Burger. Proof of military service is required to redeem the offer.

Olive Garden

On Nov. 11, Olive Garden is offering military members a free entrée from a special menu that includes popular dishes like Chicken Parmigiana and Fettuccine Alfredo, available with dine-in service.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free Choose 2 Combo meal, featuring tacos, enchiladas, soup, and salad, served with Mexican rice and beans. The offer is valid on Monday for dine-in at participating locations, with a military ID or proof of service required. Limit one per person.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering active and retired military members, along with their spouses, a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage when they dine in and purchase an adult entrée. The offer is valid from Nov. 9 to 11 and is limited to one per table.

Playa Bowls

Veterans and service members who show a valid military ID in-shop at select Playa Bowls locations can enjoy a free bowl on Nov. 11.

Qdoba

Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off any full-size entrée Monday at participating locations. Dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Raising Cane’s

Active and non-active military, fire, police, EMTs, and their spouses can receive 10% off their entire purchase at Raising Cane’s by mentioning the Hero Discount Program at the register and showing a valid ID.

Red Lobster

On Monday, veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID or proof of service can enjoy a free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chips meal at Red Lobster. The meal includes six of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, ketchup, French fries, and coleslaw. Additionally, Red Lobster offers veterans a 10% discount on their check year-round when they dine in and show proof of service or a valid military ID.

Red Robin

Active military members and veterans who show proof of service at Red Robin on Veterans Day can enjoy a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, served with a bottomless side. The offer is valid for dine-in at participating locations and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Smashburger

On Monday, veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free All-American Single or Double Burger at participating locations. The offer is valid in-store only, with one burger per person. A valid military ID is required, though verbal confirmation may also be accepted, according to the company.

Smoothie King

On Nov. 11, between noon and 3 p.m. local time, participating Smoothie King locations are offering veterans and active military personnel a free 20-ounce red, white, or blue smoothie when they present their military ID. The offer is valid in-store only and includes the following varieties: Strawberry X-Treme, Slim-N-Trim Vanilla, and Blueberry Heaven.

Sonic Drive-In

On Nov. 11, all Sonic customers can enjoy half-price shakes, available in any size and flavor, including Classic and Master Shakes.

Starbucks

Participating Starbucks locations are offering veterans, service members, and military spouses a free 12-ounce brewed coffee (hot or iced) on Veterans Day.

Whataburger

Whataburger is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee when they show up in uniform or present a valid ID. The offer starts on Nov. 11 and will be available all year long.

White Castle

On Nov. 11, White Castle is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal with a valid military ID.

Yard House

Yard House is offering veterans and active military members a free appetizer on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active U.S. military personnel can pick up a voucher for a free meal at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proof of service required. The vouchers can be redeemed through May 31, 2025.

Yogurtland

Veterans and military personnel can enjoy a 15% discount on in-store purchases at participating Yogurtland locations on Nov. 11 by showing a military ID.