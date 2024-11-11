Why Is Veterans Day Celebrated on November 11? About the Holiday

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

On Monday, November 11, the nation celebrates Veterans Day, honoring those who have died while serving. In a proclamation shared on the White House website on November 6, 2024, President Joe Biden stated, “Each one of our Nation’s veterans is a link in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days — bound by a sacred oath to support and defend the United States of America. Throughout history, whenever and wherever the forces of darkness have sought to extinguish the flame of freedom, America’s veterans have been fighting to keep it burning bright.”

This special day results in many businesses closing. Learn more below about whether Veterans Day is considered a federal holiday and why it is celebrated on this date.

Is Today a Federal Holiday?

Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11.

Why Is Veterans Day Celebrated on November 11?

The date of this federal holiday traces back to the end of the First World War. On November 11, 1918, an agreement was reached to end the war, which became known as Armistice Day. One year later, President Woodrow Wilson declared the date as an annual observance to honor those who risked their lives in battle.

According to the U.S. Departement of Veterans Affairs, Wilson stated, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

What Businesses Are Closed on Veterans Day?

As a federal holiday, many businesses close on Veterans Day, including U.S. Postal Service offices, schools, government facilities, and banks. While mail delivery is paused, you can still expect package deliveries, as carriers like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx continue operations, although their hours may vary.