Is There Mail on Christmas Eve 2024? USPS, Fedex & UPS Status

Christmas Eve is finally here, and although it’s not a federal holiday, some people are wondering if they can send and receive mail. President Joe Biden issued an executive order granting federal employees the day off on December 24, 2024. Since the United States Postal Service (USPS) is a federal agency, does this mean that it’s closed on Christmas Eve?

In his official executive order, Biden declared that “all executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day.”

In his declaration, the president added, “The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

Is the USPS Open on Christmas Eve?

The USPS is still operating on Christmas Eve 2024, according to the agency’s official website. Americans will be able to send and receive mail, including packages, through the USPS.

Is the USPS Closed on Christmas Day?

Yes, the USPS is closed on December 25, 2024. No mail can be received or sent on Christmas Day.

Is Fedex Still Open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, you can send and receive Fedex shipments on Christmas Eve. According to the company’s website, Fedex Group and Fedex Home Delivery are operating as normal. However, Fedex freight is closed for Christmas Eve. Fedex Office has modified hours, the website indicated.

Fedex and all of its operations will be closed for Christmas Day.

Is UPS Open on Christmas Eve?

UPS packages can be shipped and received on Christmas Eve, according to its website. Additionally, all UPS store locations will be open on December 24. However, there is no UPS ground service for pickup on December 24.

For Christmas Day, all UPS services and locations will be closed to observe the holiday.