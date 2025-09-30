Tyreek Hill Injury Update: What Happened & Is the Dolphins Player Out for the Season?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fans of Tyreek Hill are waiting for an update on the Miami Dolphins wide receiver‘s knee injury, which happened on the field during the September 29, 2025, game against the New York Jets. After catching a pass, the 31-year-old clutched his knee in pain as medics raced to his side. He was subsequently hospitalized, and Dolphins fans are concerned he might be out for the season.

During an interview with WSVN 7News overnight, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussed the athlete’s injury.

“Are there any torn ligaments, is there torn cartilage, are there any broken bones, to check on the blood flow, any, god forbid, nerve damage? All of this is getting checked out,” Rosenhaus said after the game. “We don’t know the extent of the injury. Doctors have told me he dislocated his knee, which I think was apparent for everyone who watched the horrific play. But what that means, and the extent of the damage, and whether he’ll need surgery, to what extent, all of that we should find out within the next couple hours.”

Below, get a full update on Hill’s knee injury.

In addition to dislocating his knee, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill also tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, per sources. Hill remains hospitalized and will undergo surgery today. pic.twitter.com/ejtto01dnx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2025

What Happened to Tyreek Hill at the September 29 Game?

As seen in footage from the Dolphins-Jets game, Hill caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the third quarter of the game. After Hill was tackled, his left leg seemed to twist under him. Hill clutched his knee while medics rushed to assess the injury. He was then given an air cast and taken off the field by staff.

Coach Mike McDaniel noted that, despite Hill’s painful injury, he “was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen [have] such a terrible experience.”

“He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win,'” McDaniel added, per ESPN. “He was focused on the team.”

Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL. pic.twitter.com/Tn0yE9qnhT — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 30, 2025

Tyreek Hill’s Injury: Update on His Condition

Hill dislocated his knee and suffered from various torn ligaments, including his ACL, per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. The wide receiver has yet to publicly comment on his condition.

Is Tyreek Hill Out for the Season?

At the time of publication, there has been no announcement regarding Hill’s fate for the rest of the football season. However, ESPN reported that Hill’s injuries could be “season-ending.”