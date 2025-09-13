Who Is Tyler Robinson’s Partner? What We Know About the Unnamed Individual

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

After he was named the primary suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson became the most highly publicized name on the internet this month. His alleged involvement in the late 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder’s death sparked extensive interest in his personal life. Details about Robinson’s family and now alleged partner, who is reportedly transgender, have come to light.

Moments before Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, an audience member asked how many recent mass shooters were transgender. Kirk responded by claiming, “Too many,” and was struck by a bullet shortly thereafter.

Public figures from both political sides called for justice and condemned the person behind Kirk’s murder.

During an interview with Fox News on September 12, 2025, Donald Trump said Robinson’s father had turned him into the authorities.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him — in custody,” Trump said, adding that “everyone did a great job we worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job. … And somebody that was very close to him said ‘hm, that’s him’ and essentially went to the father, went to a US Marshal.”

Who Is Tyler Robinson?

Robinson is a 22-year-old Utah resident.

Is Tyler Robinson a Republican?

No, Robinson is not a registered Republican. His voter registration from 2021 did not include a declared party, multiple outlets reported. However, his grandmother revealed to Daily Mail that their immediate family members voted for Trump.

Is Tyler Robinson a Democrat?

No, Robinson is not a registered Democrat. Since he did not declare a party in his voting records, he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican.

His voter registration is labeled “inactive,” per CNN.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me. The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI. Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

Who Is Tyler Robinson’s Partner? Source Claims They’re Transgender

Brooke Singman of Fox News reported that Robinson was living with a transgender partner, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, and cited a source from law enforcement.

She tweeted on September 13, 2025, “Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me. The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI. Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter.”

Who Are Tyler Robinson’s Parents? About His Mother & Father

Robinson’s mother’s name is Amber Jones Robinson, and his father is Matt Robinson, according to multiple outlets. Amber graduated from the University of Utah, and Matt is a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He is the one who turned Robinson into the authorities.

According to the New York Post, Robinson’s inner circle claimed that he was “full of hate.” Robinson also confessed to his father that he was behind Kirk’s death, multiple outlets reported. Robinson has not publicly spoken out about the accusations. He is in police custody, Trump confirmed during his Fox News interview.

Tyler Robinson’s Grandmother Revealed Political Standing

While speaking with Daily Mail, Robinson’s grandmother, Debbie Robinson, claimed her whole family voted for Trump.

“My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump,” she told the outlet. “Most of my family members are Republican. I don’t know any single one who’s a Democrat.”