Tulsi Gabbard’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have Now?

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Tulsi Gabbard has spent years in the public eye through her work in politics, the military and national security. The former Hawaii congresswoman previously ran for president in 2020 before later joining President Donald Trump‘s administration as U.S. director of national intelligence. Alongside her government and military career, Tulsi has also built income through speaking engagements, media appearances and other business ventures.

Public interest in Tulsi recently surged again after reports confirmed she would step down as director of national intelligence in 2026. As attention around her career continues, many people are also curious about her finances and overall net worth.

Below, learn more about Tulsi’s career, net worth and more.

Is Tulsi Gabbard a Democrat or a Republican?

Tulsi is a Republican but was a Democrat for most of her political career. From 2002 to 2022, Tulsi was a registered Democrat and served in multiple government positions, including in the Hawaii House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives. At one point, Tulsi served as the vice chair for the Democratic National Committee but resigned to endorse Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton.

In 2022, Tulsi stepped down from the Democratic Party and became an Independent, though she switched her party in 2024 to Republican.

Tulsi Gabbard’s Net Worth

Tulsi has amassed millions through real estate investments, media work, speaking engagements and business ventures outside of politics. Tulsi’s 2025 financial disclosure report showed ownership stakes in apartment complexes, along with investments tied to stocks and cryptocurrency. Per ABC News, Tulsi’s reported net worth ranged between $55 million and $127 million based on her disclosure filing. Business Insider also reported that she earned more than $1.2 million from book advances, paid speeches and media contributor work before joining Trump’s administration.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Husband?

Tulsi has been married to her husband, Abraham Williams, a cinematographer and editor, since 2015. In May 2026, Abraham made headlines after reports revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, which Tulsi cited as one of the reasons behind her resignation as U.S. director of national intelligence.

Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI. pic.twitter.com/p7AZ4wa9Yi — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 22, 2026

Previously, the director of national intelligence was married to her ex-husband, Eduardo Tamayo, from 2002 to 2006.

Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Children?

No, Tulsi does not have children at this time. She has, however, opened up about her past IVF journey, which she paused during her 2020 presidential campaign. Eventually, she and her husband, Abraham, decided to stop IVF treatment.

In 2024, Tulsi spoke with Meghan McCain on her podcast about her journey, noting, “As hard as this was for me, it was extremely hard for Abraham to watch this heartbreak over and over again.” Tulsi further described how “difficult” it was to hear her doctor say that she was “one of the women” whose diagnosis was “unexplained infertility.”