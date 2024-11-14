Is Tulsi Gabbard Married? Meet Her Husband Abraham Williams

Image Credit: Getty Images for CORE, formerly

Tulsi Gabbard may be a part of Donald Trump‘s cabinet starting in 2025. The former Democrat — who has joined the Republican Party — was nominated by the president-elect to be his director of national intelligence.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans,” Trump noted in a statement upon nominating Gabbard in November 2024. “As a former candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination, she has broad support in both parties. She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights, and securing peace through strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

This isn’t Gabbard’s first time taking center stage in the political arena. She gained a following after running for president in 2020 during the Democratic primaries. Though she endorsed President Joe Biden at the time, the U.S. Army Reserve officer criticized the Democrats and became an active supporter of Trump.

As her political career advances, some voters want to learn more about Gabbard and her personal life, including her relationships and marriage. Learn more about Gabbard’s husband here.

Is Tulsi Gabbard Married?

The former Hawaii Representative was married to her first husband, Eduardo Tamayo, from 2002 to 2006. She later married her current husband, Abraham Williams, in 2015.

Abraham is a cinematographer and an actor, according to his IMDb page. He has also worked in the camera and electrical department for various films, shorts and TV series.

Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Children?

Gabbard does not have children. She underwent IVF (in vitro fertilization), though, which Gabbard mentioned during Meghan McCain‘s podcast in mid-2024. Gabbard and her husband kept her IVJ journey private.

What Will She Do as the Director of National Intelligence?

According to dni.gov, the director of national intelligence (DNI) is “the head of the U.S. intelligence community, overseeing and directing the implementation of the national intelligence program and acting as the principal advisor to the president, the national security council, and the Homeland Security council for intelligence matters related to national security.”

With military experience, Gabbard is expected to bring her knowledge to the table if she officially becomes the DNI.

“I never thought I wanted to have a career in the military, just like I never thought I wanted to have a career in politics,” she previously said, according to The Veterans Project. “Both of those decisions came from a place where, at the time, I felt that’s where I could serve. With the military, it was because of 9/11. Like most people in this country, life changed for me that day. Growing up, I hadn’t put much thought into foreign policy or the geopolitical threats facing Hawaii and our nation. The attacks on 9/11 were a major wake-up call.”