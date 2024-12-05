Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks California: Updates

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

California has had a rough fall season this year. After a slew of smaller-magnitude earthquakes hit Southern California in September and October 2024, a major quake struck off the coast of Northern California on December 5. The magnitude for the tremor was so high that a tsunami warning was issued for residents around San Francisco, Sacramento and sections of Oregon.

Get updates on the situation, below.

Where Did the 7.0 Earthquake Hit in California Today?

The earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County, California, which is located near Redding and above two major cities: San Francisco and Sacramento. The quake was first estimated to be a 6.6, but its magnitude was updated to a 7.0, according to the USGS.

Several aftershocks were felt in the region, including a 5.8-magnitude tremor in Lake County.

Most residents along the coast of Northern California felt the shake.

Was There a Tsunami?

A tsunami did not hit the coast of California today. However, a warning was issued for residents in the northern part of the state.

Where Was the Tsunami Warning Issued?

Per @USGS Tsunami Warning in effect. A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence). – Event details: Preliminary… — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) December 5, 2024

Residents in Northern California and Southern Oregon were issued a tsunami alert following the major earthquake. Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the incident, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted, “A tsunami warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence).”

“Event details: Preliminary magnitude 7.3 (Mwp) earthquake / Lat: 40.348, Lon: -124.733 at 2024-12-05T18:44:24 UTC,” the tweet read. “Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised residents via X to “stay out of water and away from beaches, harbors, marina docks, and piers” and to “Move at least 1 block inland.”