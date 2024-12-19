Did Donald Trump Get a Haircut? See Photos of His New Hairstyle

Image Credit: Getty Images

From being elected the 47th president to being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, Donald Trump has been at the center of attention throughout 2024. Most recently, however, his hair has become a topic of discussion. Known for his iconic hairstyle, which often has its ups and downs (especially on windy days), the 78-year-old was recently spotted with a new look, sparking renewed interest.

Did Donald Trump Get a Haircut?

Despite speculation, Trump does not appear to have gotten a new haircut. During a recent appearance at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, his hair caught attention as it was slicked back rather than his usual side-parted, combed style.

Photos of Trump’s New Hairstyle

Trump is well-known for his signature combover hairstyle, typically parted to the side or concealed under a hat. However, his recent appearance is turning heads, as it deviates from his usual style. He was spotted at a golf club wearing casual attire: a white collared shirt with his campaign logo, dark pants, and his signature red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Trump slicked his hair back today. Rare form. pic.twitter.com/TJyzjIn3Xd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2024

Is Trump Bald?

Trump is not bald, though his hair appears thin, and bald spots are noticeable. Per CNN, at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, he addressed his hair: “Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.” He continued, “It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in.”

Trump’s hair has long been a subject of fascination. Viral moments include windy days revealing its vulnerabilities, leading to countless internet memes. In 2016, during Trump’s presidential campaign against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon famously asked if he could mess up Trump’s hair during an interview, and Trump agreed.

Additionally, Yahoo News reported that divorce papers from his late first wife, Ivana Trump, mentioned Trump undergoing scalp reduction surgery in 1989. However, Trump has never publicly commented on the procedure.