Who Is ‘Time’ Magazine’s Person of the Year 2024? Name Revealed

Image Credit: Getty Images

As another year comes to an end, many look forward to New Year’s resolutions, fresh energy, and the announcement of Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year. In past years, notable figures such as Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, and former President Barack Obama have received this prestigious recognition. This year, the title has been awarded to a two-time recipient from the world of politics.

According to Time, they shared a quote from Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs on their Instagram post, “For 97 years, the editors of TIME have been picking the Person of the Year: the individual who, for better or for worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months. In many years, that choice is a difficult one. In 2024, it was not.”

If you have not guessed yet, here is a clue: 2024 was an election year, with Democratic and Republican candidates facing off to win America’s votes and secure the title of the 47th President of the United States. Have a guess now? To find out who earned Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year, keep reading.

Who Is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2024?

The 2024 Person of the Year title has been awarded to former 45th President and now president-elect Donald Trump. This marks his second time receiving the honor; the first was in 2016, following his victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

Donald Trump’s net worth is estimated at $8 million, with a presidential salary of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Chosen?

According to Time magazine, the Person of the Year is selected as “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.” This definition, written by former managing editor Walter Isaacson in 1998, highlights that the title can be awarded to a person for either positive or negative reasons.

Additionally, Time allows readers to weigh in through a popularity poll. However, the final decision is made by the magazine’s editors and isn’t determined by the poll results.