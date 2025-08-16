Tristan Rogers Net Worth 2025: What We Know About the Late ‘General Hospital’ Star’s Fortune

Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer

General Hospital fans mourned the loss of Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on the show since 1980, after he died in August 2025. The late actor was 79 and had been diagnosed with cancer. Tristan’s on-screen career is being praised by fellow peers and co-stars, while fans are looking to learn more about the Australia native, including his net worth, personal life and more.

According to Deadline, General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to Rogers in a statement after his death made headlines. He said, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Below, learn about Tristan’s life, career and death.

Legendary Australian actor Tristan Rogers, best known for his longstanding role as Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap “General Hospital” died after a brief struggle with lung cancer today at age 79. He never smoked a cigarette in his life. Rogers kept acting until the end. RIP 🪦 https://t.co/s3Svu4DBBI — Lori Spencer (@RealLoriSpencer) August 15, 2025

Tristan Rogers’ Health: How Did He Die?

Tristan died of lung cancer a month after his diagnosis was revealed. The late actor’s manager, Meryl Soodak, told ABC7 in August 2025 that Tristan “loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing.”

“He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge,” Soodak continued. “He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

In July 2025, a rep for Tristan announced in a statement that he had lung cancer, though he was never a smoker.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the rep’s statement read. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. … They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

The rep added that Rogers sent “his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever.”

Tristan Rogers’ Net Worth

Tristan’s exact net worth has not been determined, as he lived a relatively private life. However, multiple outlets estimated that Tristan’s net worth was $29.8 million.

Who Is Tristan Rogers’ Wife?

Rogers married his second wife, Teresa Parkerson, in 1995, and they were together for the rest of his life. Previously, the late Power Without Glory star was married to his first wife, Barbara Meale, from 1974 to 1984.

Did Tristan Rogers Have Kids?

Yes, Rogers is survived by his two children, Sara Jane and son Cale, whom he shared with Teresa.