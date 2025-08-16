Tristan Rogers’ Cause of Death: How Did the ‘General Hospital’ Alum Die?

Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer

Tristan Rogers, the actor best known for playing Robert Scorpio in the soap opera General Hospital, died on August 15, 2025, his manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed. Rogers was 79, and he died following a battle with cancer. Just a month prior to his death, Rogers’ type of cancer was revealed.

“He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing,” Soodak told ABC7 after he died. “He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

Below, learn how Rogers died and the form of cancer he was living with.

💔 😢 🙏 🇦🇺 #GH pic.twitter.com/TwuTFqQChy — Love L.A.- 99% (@loveandhatela) August 15, 2025

When Was Tristan Rogers’ Last Scene in General Hospital?

Rogers’ final scene on General Hospital aired during the show’s November 12 episode when his character, Robert, left Port Charles with Holly Sutton. The actor had been a part of the show since 1980.

Per Deadline, General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to Rogers in a statement, which read, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Legendary Australian actor Tristan Rogers, best known for his longstanding role as Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap “General Hospital” died after a brief struggle with lung cancer today at age 79. He never smoked a cigarette in his life. Rogers kept acting until the end. RIP 🪦 https://t.co/s3Svu4DBBI — Lori Spencer (@RealLoriSpencer) August 15, 2025

How Did Tristan Rogers Die? His Cause of Death

Rogers died of lung cancer. His diagnosis was revealed in July 2025 by his rep.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the rep’s statement read, according to multiple outlets. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. … They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

The rep added that Rogers sent “his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever.”

Was Tristan Rogers a Smoker? His Health While Battling Lung Cancer

No, Rogers was not a smoker, his manager, Soodak clarified to ABC7.

Although smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, it’s not the only way to get the disease. According to the American Lung Association, anyone can get it. Other factors that could lead to lung cancer include exposure to radon, hazardous chemicals, particle pollution and genetic factors.

Was Tristan Rogers Married When He Died?

Yes, Rogers had been married to his wife, Teresa Parkerson, since 1995. They shared two children, Sara Jane and son Cale.