Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Make in 2025?

Tracy Morgan is one of the most successful comedians in showbiz, but his achievements didn’t come easily. The actor accomplished recognition after starring in the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. From there, his career and net worth grew alongside his rise to fame.

Below, find out where Morgan’s net worth stands today and more about his career.

How Did Tracy Morgan Get Rich?

Morgan gradually found success. The Brooklyn native got his start in comedy by doing stand-up in the streets of New York City. Initially, he survived financially by dealing crack cocaine following his late father’s death. But it was his best friend’s murder that made him turn to comedy.

“He would say to me, ‘Yo, Tracy, man, you should be doing comedy,'” Morgan said in a 2009 interview, per NPR. “A week later, he was murdered. And that for me, that was like my Vietnam. I had my survival guilt when I started to achieve success. Why I made it out and some guys didn’t.”

Eventually, Morgan was cast in Saturday Night Live. From there, he became a household name by continuing his comedy career and starring in various movies and TV shows, such as 30 Rock and The Last O.G.

Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth

As of March 2025, Morgan has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tracy Morgan’s Health History

Morgan has had a difficult health history, which he’s candidly spoken about over the years. From diabetes to alcoholism and to a 2014 vehicle accident, the comedian hasn’t had it easy.

During a previous interview on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul, the former Saturday Night Live cast member recalled how he got into drinking.

“I got on SNL, and I started drinking,” Morgan acknowledged. “‘Cause to do live television in front of 20 million people every week is like being shout out of a cannon. … When you’re famous and funny every time you go into the club there is always somebody going, ‘Can I get you a drink? Can I get you a drink?’ Because they think when you’re drunk you’re going to make them laugh, but being drunk has nothing to do with your sense of humor. You’re not even focused when you’re inebriated. So, I’m an alcoholic. I started drinking and I got two DUIs in one year. I thank the Lord I didn’t lose my legs and I didn’t kill nobody and I ain’t go to jail.”

However, Morgan has made it a point to maintain his health. In March 2024, he confirmed to PEOPLE that he had been using Ozempic to lose weight. The weight loss drug is typically administered to patients living with type 2 diabetes.

“Ozempic did great by me, and I was glad to use it,” he said. “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half.”

In March 2025, Morgan sparked widespread concern when he was seen vomiting courtside at a New York Knicks game. He had to be taken away via wheelchair.

Is Tracy Morgan OK?

Morgan updated his followers about his condition after his Knicks game illness went viral. The comedian took to Instagram to thank everyone for their concern.

“I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan captioned a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

