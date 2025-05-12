Tory Lanez’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes Amid Jail Time

Image Credit: Redferns

Tory Lanez is currently serving time in prison for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. However, he has managed to keep up with his music career while behind bars, likely contributing to his overall net worth. But that doesn’t mean jail time has been easy. In May 2025, TMZ reported that Tory was stabbed at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, California, and was hospitalized.

Find out where Tory’s net worth and music career stand today while he serves his prison sentence.

Who Is Tory Lanez?

Tory (whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) is a Canadian rapper, singer and record producer. He was discovered by A-list artist Sean Kingston and later signed with Benny Blanco‘s label Mad Love Records. Tory is famous for his hits “Say It,” “Luv” and “Talk to Me.”

As of now, Tory is still making music, which he’s shared to his Instagram.

Is Tory Lanez Married?

Tory married his now-estranged wife, Raina Chassagne, in June 2023 and split one year later. In June 2024, Chassagne filed for divorce and requested legal and physical custody of their son.

Tory Lanez’s Net Worth in 2025

Despite serving time behind bars, Tory still has a high net worth of around $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Is Tory Lanez in Prison?

Tory is serving jail time because he was found guilty in December 2022 of shooting Megan in the foot. Though he pleaded not guilty in the case, a jury convicted him of the shooting, which occurred in July 2020 when he and Megan were leaving a party in Los Angeles.

During an April 2022 interview on CBS Mornings, Megan tearfully opened up about the incident between her and Tory. She recounted the argument they got into but insisted that it was “normal friend stuff” that escalated on his part.

“And then he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Megan said. “He shot a couple of times. I was so scared. … I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, if I take a wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super-important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.'”