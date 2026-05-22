Tom Hardy Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Makes Now

Image Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Tom Hardy has become one of Hollywood’s most successful stars thanks to his blockbuster movie roles and acclaimed TV performances. From starring in massive franchises like Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road to earning an Oscar nomination for The Revenant, Hardy has built an impressive fortune and net worth over the course of his career.

The British actor first rose to fame in the early 2000s after appearing in projects such as Band of Brothers and Black Hawk Down. However, his career skyrocketed after working with director Christopher Nolan on films including Inception and The Dark Knight Rises. Since then, Hardy has continued to land high-profile jobs.

Learn where Hardy’s net worth stands today and more about his career.

How Much Money Does Tom Hardy Make From Movies & TV?

Hardy reportedly earns millions per project thanks to his status as a leading man. Over the years, he has appeared in box office hits including Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom.

One of Hardy’s biggest paydays came from the Venom franchise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor earned a $20 million salary for Venom 3.

How Did Tom Hardy Become Famous?

Hardy first gained attention in the early 2000s after landing a role in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. Shortly thereafter, he made his film debut in Black Hawk Down. While those projects introduced him to audiences, Hardy’s career truly took off when he began collaborating with Nolan.

The London native became a breakout star after appearing in Inception alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. His popularity surged even more when he portrayed the villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

What Is Tom Hardy’s Net Worth?

Hardy has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Much of the actor’s wealth stems from acting salaries, backend movie deals and TV work. His long-running success in Hollywood has helped him maintain a steady stream of high-profile projects for years.