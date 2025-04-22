Tina Knowles’ Net Worth: How Much Money Beyonce’s Mom Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Tina Knowles may be one of the most famous moms in Hollywood, but she’s much more than that. The highly successful businesswoman worked her way up in the entertainment industry while supporting her daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles in their careers. Thanks to Tina’s perseverance, she steadily increased her net worth over the years.

Below, learn all about Tina’s career.

Tina Knowles’ Children

Tina is a mom to both Solange and Beyoncé. She shares her daughters with ex-husband Matthew Knowles, whom she was married to from 1980 until 2011.

Is Tina Knowles Married?

No, Tina is not currently married. After divorcing her first husband, Matthew, in 2011, she moved on with her second husband, Richard Lawson. Tina married Richard in 2015. In 2024, the couple divorced.

Tina Knowles’ Net Worth

Tina has built her net worth over the years. As of 2025, her net worth stands at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although she’s famous for being Bey and Solange’s mother, Tina made her own career as a fashion designer and businesswoman. She founded her own brands, House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles, has appeared in films and has published books. However, Tina came from more humble beginnings long before she found success in showbiz.

When she was 19, Tina moved to California to pursue work in makeup artistry, then she worked as a dance choreographer in Alabama. Additionally, Tina worked as a hair stylist, but her rise to fame came when she worked as a wardrobe designer for Destiny’s Child, which her daughter Beyoncé was a part of before pursuing her solo career.

How Old Is Tina Knowles?

As of April 2025, Tina is 71 years old.

Tina Knowles’ Cancer Diagnosis

In April 2025, Tina revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. She missed her routine mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t reschedule to see her doctor until 2024, which is when they discovered one benign tumor and one stage 1 breast cancer tumor.

“I’ve always tried to take care of myself,” Tina pointed out. “I just … was in disbelief.”

Tina underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tumor. Now, she is cancer free.