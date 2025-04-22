Tina Knowles’ Health: Learn About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Tina Knowles is not just an “Independent Woman”—she’s a “Survivor.” The mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles recently opened up about her battle with cancer in her upcoming memoir, Matriarch. In a recent Instagram post announcing the book, which is set to release in April 2025, she reflects on the strength and wisdom she has gained throughout her life.

She captioned the post, “I am calling this book MATRIARCH because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation-and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves. Even at 70 l am still learning valuable lessons-revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives.”

As many await more of Tina’s story, here’s what to know about her health journey so far:

Who Is Tina Knowles?

Tina Knowles was born on January 4, 1954, in Galveston, Texas. She is the mother of superstars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and is widely known for her work as a businesswoman.

Tina Knowles’ Breast Cancer Diagnosis

According to People, Tina revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in July 2024. “I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I’m very private. But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women,” she said.“And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me.”

She explained that the diagnosis came after she missed a mammogram appointment, “because Covid came and they called me and canceled me and they said, we’ll call you when we start testing again. And I just thought I had done it. So you cannot play around with that.”

How Is Tina Knowles’ Health Now?

Tina has since shared to the outlet that she is “doing great,” adding that she is “Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early.”