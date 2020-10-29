Tim Curry Through The Years: See Photos Of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Actor Then & Now

Tim Curry will make a special appearance for a virtual presentation of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ raising money for Wisconsin democrats on Halloween. Before the virtual event, take a look back at the star then and now!

Tim Curry is a star unlike any other. The beloved actor, 74, has graced the screen over the course of a career that spans nearly 50 years. Although the performer stopped acting in 2012, following a stroke in July of that year that left him partially paralyzed, he has left an incredible mark on both the screen and stage. On October 31, just in time for Halloween, Tim will host a virtual presentation of one of his most-famous films: The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event will bring together an all-star cast, reading the iconic roles from the 1975 film. Before fans “do the Time Warp again,” take a look back at the incredible life and career of the beloved actor.

Born in Cheshire, England, Tim is an ardent thespian with deep roots in both screen and stage acting. In 1973, Tim landed his first big role on the stage in the original London production of the musical The Rocky Horror Show. The original musical paid homage to the wild science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s — thus it’s peculiar name. In 1975, the show made its way to Broadway, and Tim earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for his role as Frank-N-Furter.

The show, and Tim, earned a cult following thanks to the 1975 film adaptation of the musical. This time, however, the title was amended to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The word “picture” was added as yet another homage to the pictures of the early ’30s, and to denote that the production was a film adaptation, rather than a musical. Tim reprised the role he played on stage and co-starred alongside major stars like Susan Sarandon.

In the decades since the film’s initial release, it has gained a massive following, with midnight showings of the movie across the United States. At screenings, audiences are welcome to dress up as their favorite characters and do “The Time Warp” along with the film. In 2016, the film was resurrected in the televised FOX rendition, in which Tim appeared in a minor role along with Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Adam Lambert, and more playing the roles he and 1975 cast originated.

Following the underground success of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tim went on to star in films like Clue, Charlie’s Angels, the mini-series adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT, and made a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Tim has also done a lot of voice work for shows like Gargoyles, Samurai Jack, and Over the Garden Wall.

As for Tim’s personal life, the actor never married and has no children, though rumors did circulate that he dated agent Marcia Hurwitz in the mid-2000s. Soon, the anticipation will be over, as this Halloween all fans need do is take a jump to the left, a step to the right and offer a donation to watch Tim Curry and an all-star cast bring The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life once again. Check out the gallery above to see more photos of the actor through the years.