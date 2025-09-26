Tim Allen’s Mother & Father: All About the Actor’s Parents

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tim Allen has had his mother by his side throughout most of his career, but sadly, his father died when he was young. Recently, the Toy Story star opened up about his dad’s death while reflecting on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk‘s fatal shooting.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me,” Tim tweeted in September 2025. “I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Learn about Tim’s parents and what happened to his late father below.

Who Is Tim Allen’s Mother?

Tim’s mom is Martha Katherine (née Fox). Throughout the Home Improvement alum’s childhood, Martha was a community service worker.

Martha moved on after her husband’s death by marrying her high school boyfriend, according to several outlets.

Who Is Tim Allen’s Father?

Tim’s father was Gerald M. Dick, who worked as a real estate agent. He died in a November 1964 when he was struck by a drunk driver on the road.

What Happened to Tim Allen’s Dad?

Tim explained what happened to his late father during a 2006 interview on Inside the Actors Studio.

“My dad had taken six kids and my mom to a Colorado football game, and on the way home, middle of the afternoon, a guy swerved across the I-70,” the comedian recalled, adding that his father “broke his neck and died in my mom’s lap, right there.”

Tim was not in the car with his family at the time. “I generally would have been with [my dad],” the Santa Clause star pointed out. “This is one of those days I went down to the neighbor’s [home].”

“If you haven’t had a death in your family, it changes every single thing … from your cells and DNA turns a different color,” Tim explained. “Every single thing in my life changed. I knew the moment he was dead, he was dead, and it was not for four hours that I found out.”

Recalling the tragedy again in a May 2025 appearance on the “The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe” podcast, Tim said he knew “something terrible had happened” before he was told that Gerald was dead.

“I’m walking down to my house, knowing something terrible had happened even though I didn’t know it,” he said. “I get to the house, there’s police, and my uncle was there and said, ‘Man up, your mom needs you right now, so no crying.'”