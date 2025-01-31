The Weeknd Tour: See 2025 Dates & How to Get Tickets

Image Credit: Getty Images

Calling all concertgoers and The Weeknd fans! Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, is heading back on tour in 2025, performing in stadiums across North America alongside Playboi Carti as part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour. This announcement follows the reveal of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The news comes after Abel shared with Variety on January 10, 2025, “It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much.” “When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak? Once you understand who I am too much, then it’s time to pivot.”

Learn all about the upcoming tour and album below.

The Weeknd’s 2025 Album Hurry Up Tomorrow Release Date

The Weeknd’s highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on Friday, January 31, 2025, featuring a total of 22 songs.

When Does The Weeknd’s Tour Begin?

The Weeknd’s 2025 tour will consist of 26 performances, beginning in May and ending in September. Here are the official tour dates, stops, and venues:

05/09/2025 – Pheonix, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium

05/24/2025 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

05/30/2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

06/05/2025 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at Metlife Stadium

06/10/2025 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

06/14/2025- Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

06/21/2025- Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

06/25/2025- Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium

06/26/2025 – Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium

07/05/2025- Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

07/08/2025- Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

07/12/2025- Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field

07/15/2025- Vancouver, Canada at BC Place

07/19/2025- Edmonton, Canada at CommonWealth Stadium

07/24/2025- Montreal, Canada at Parc Jean-Drapeau

07/27/2025- Toronto, Canada at Rogers Centre

07/28/2025- Toronto, Canada at Rogers Centre

07/30/2025- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

08/02/2025- Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium

08/12/2025- Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

08/15/2025- Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

08/21/2025- Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/24/2025- Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium

08/27/2025- Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

08/20/2025- Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

09/03/2025- San Antonio, Texas at Alamodome

How to Get Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 5, 2025. General public sales begin Friday, February 7, 2025. Additionally, Cash App Card holders will have access to an exclusive presale on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

For more details on purchasing tickets, visit TheWeeknd.com.