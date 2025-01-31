The Weeknd Tour: See 2025 Dates & How to Get Tickets

Calling all concertgoers and The Weeknd fans! Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, is heading back on tour in 2025, performing in stadiums across North America alongside Playboi Carti as part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour. This announcement follows the reveal of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.
The news comes after Abel shared with Variety on January 10, 2025, “It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much.” “When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak? Once you understand who I am too much, then it’s time to pivot.”
Learn all about the upcoming tour and album below.
The Weeknd’s 2025 Album Hurry Up Tomorrow Release Date
The Weeknd’s highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on Friday, January 31, 2025, featuring a total of 22 songs.
When Does The Weeknd’s Tour Begin?
The Weeknd’s 2025 tour will consist of 26 performances, beginning in May and ending in September. Here are the official tour dates, stops, and venues:
05/09/2025 – Pheonix, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium
05/24/2025 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field
05/30/2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field
06/05/2025 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at Metlife Stadium
06/10/2025 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium
06/14/2025- Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21/2025- Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High
06/25/2025- Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium
06/26/2025 – Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium
07/05/2025- Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium
07/08/2025- Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium
07/12/2025- Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field
07/15/2025- Vancouver, Canada at BC Place
07/19/2025- Edmonton, Canada at CommonWealth Stadium
07/24/2025- Montreal, Canada at Parc Jean-Drapeau
07/27/2025- Toronto, Canada at Rogers Centre
07/28/2025- Toronto, Canada at Rogers Centre
07/30/2025- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field
08/02/2025- Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium
08/12/2025- Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium
08/15/2025- Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium
08/21/2025- Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24/2025- Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium
08/27/2025- Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
08/20/2025- Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium
09/03/2025- San Antonio, Texas at Alamodome
How to Get Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 5, 2025. General public sales begin Friday, February 7, 2025. Additionally, Cash App Card holders will have access to an exclusive presale on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
For more details on purchasing tickets, visit TheWeeknd.com.